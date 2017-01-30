SUBSCRIBE to Capitol Fax      Advertise Here      Mobile Version     Exclusive Subscriber Content     Updated Posts    Contact
CapitolFax.com
To subscribe to Capitol Fax, click here.
Fitch downgrades Illinois over “unprecedented failure of the state to enact a full budget for two consecutive years”

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* From Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings of the state of Illinois:

    –Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+;
    –$25.9 billion in outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’;
    –$431 million Illinois Sports Facilities Authority sports facilities bonds (state tax supported) to ‘BBB-’from ‘BBB’;
    –$2.6 billion Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority McCormick Place expansion project bonds to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’;
    –$267.8 million city of Chicago motor fuel tax revenue bonds to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’.

The Rating Watch Negative is maintained.

Fitch warned it would downgrade the ratings if the state didn’t have a budget by the end of January.

* The explanation

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrade of Illinois’s IDR and related ratings reflects the unprecedented failure of the state to enact a full budget for two consecutive years and the financial implications of spending far in excess of available revenues, which has resulted in increased accumulated liabilities and reduced financial flexibility. Even if the current attempts at a resolution to the extended impasse prove successful, Fitch believes that the failure to act to date has fundamentally weakened the state’s financial profile.

The Negative Watch reflects Fitch’s expectation that the state’s implementation of a solution, whether temporary or permanent, will be a challenge in the current political environment and that in the interim the state will continue to delay and defer payments in lieu of balancing the budget. While Fitch acknowledges that there is a plan being developed in the state Senate that contains elements that could ultimately resolve the impasse, its passage is uncertain and the timing of implementing solutions is unknown. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch within the next six months based on an assessment of the state’s fiscal trajectory as it starts fiscal 2018. If the state continues on the current path, a further downgrade would be warranted.

Illinois has failed to capitalize on the economic growth of recent years to bolster its financial position. Rather, the decision to allow temporary tax increases to expire and the subsequent failure to develop a budget that aligns revenues with expenditures have resulted in a marked deterioration in the state’s finances during this time of recovery. Once again, the state has displayed an unwillingness to utilize its extensive control over revenues and spending to address numerous fiscal challenges.

* Fitch projects revenue performance will “continue to track slow economic growth,” and claims it is “unlikely that reductions in state spending alone would be sufficient to achieve budgetary balance given the magnitude of the current budget gap.”

* Oof

Operating Performance: ‘bbb’ factor assessment

Illinois’ operating performance, both during the great recession and in this subsequent period of economic growth, has been very weak. The failure to address a long-standing structural budget gap with permanent and comprehensive solutions, whether revenue or expenditure, has left the state with an gaping hole in its operating budget and increasing budgetary liabilities.

* On the Senate’s “grand bargain”

The state Senate has put forth a series of bills that have the potential to lead to a compromise that will resolve the impasse. The Senate bills include raising the state income tax and other revenue measures, debt issuance to reduce accumulated budgetary liabilities, pension reforms, aid to Chicago public schools, and non-budgetary reforms sought by the governor, including a freeze on property taxes, workers compensation reform, and some form of term limits. These proposals, if they proceed through the full legislature and are signed by the governor, have the potential to meet the requirements to stabilize the Illinois IDR and related ratings. However, their passage is uncertain as is the timing of the implementation of any solutions.

Yep.

* A look ahead

RATING SENSITIVITIES
BUDGET SOLUTIONS: Failure to enact a balanced budget for fiscal 2018 would result in a further downgrade. Successful implementation of measures to enact a structurally balanced budget and reduce accumulated budget liabilities would stabilize the credit.

LIQUIDITY: The rating is sensitive to a material reduction in the state’s ability to manage within available revenues through discretionary payment deferrals. Furthermore, failure of the state to make its statutorily required debt service transfers as scheduled, 12 months in advance on a rolling basis, would result in an immediate downgrade of the rating to below investment grade because it would suggest that the state’s liquidity pressures are presenting a risk to bondholder interests that has not been evidenced to date.

- Posted by Rich Miller   11 Comments      


School funding commission produces “framework,” leaves lots of questions

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* Not a bill yet, just a “framework”…

Governor Bruce Rauner’s Illinois School Funding Reform Commission today approved a framework that allows members of the General Assembly to create a new school funding formula.

“Illinois is another step closer to fixing our broken school funding system,” Governor Rauner said. “I applaud the Commission members for putting politics aside to advance a bipartisan framework that can serve as an immediate roadmap for legislation. The framework ensures all public school children in Illinois receive equitable funding, no matter where they live. We look forward to working with members of the General Assembly to quickly resolve the outstanding issues identified in the report with the hope of enacting a bipartisan school funding reform package as soon as possible.”

The 25 commission members, comprised of five members from each party in each chamber and five members appointed by the Governor, met for over 75 hours in the last six months to reform the school funding formula. The framework will better focus resources on the needs of the students and districts. Through this framework, new funding will first go to schools who are farthest away from their adequacy targets, serving the most vulnerable students. This measure will address inequity within districts, not just among districts, and also ensure all public school children, including those who attend charter schools, receive equitable treatment.

“This has been a robust, bipartisan and bicameral process,” said Illinois Secretary of Education Dr. Beth Purvis. “I am incredibly thankful that these really dedicated members of the General Assembly and the Governor’s appointees were able to come and have substantive conversations in which children were at the center of the decision-making.”

* That’s some flowery language, but in the “final report,” we get stuff like this

Three mechanisms have been discussed that could be used to increase funding to districts with high concentrations of poverty. First, elements could provide increased funding for low-income students and students living in concentrated poverty. Second, using enrollment instead of average daily attendance may increase funding to schools with large low-income student populations or populations of students in concentrated poverty. Third, the distribution formula could direct additional funds to districts based on poverty concentration. In addition, funding alone is unlikely to be sufficient to close the gap; new service delivery approaches will also be needed. ISBE is working to build a model in which the separate and cumulative effect of these factors can be assessed so as to best ensure that this point of consensus is reflected accurately in the data.

So, no consensus apparently on how to distribute funds, which was kind of the point.

* And this

Elements will be written into statute; however, it is important to the members of the Commission that there be flexibility in their implementation so that districts can implement strategies that will lead to the best academic and socio-emotional outcomes for their students. Within three years of the initial implementation, ISBE should suggest changes, if warranted.

* Now, on to the big question:Money

At the time of writing this report, the amount of additional state money needed for all districts in Illinois to be at or above their adequacy target is estimated to be a minimum of $3.5 billion over the next decade. It should be noted that this figure makes several assumptions and will fluctuate over time as adequacy targets and local capacity change. In fact, for the state to take an increasingly larger share of responsibility for education funding (e.g., 51%), this figure is projected to rise by at least $2.5 billion. However, how the rate at which we achieve that goal has not been decided. Furthermore, this figure does not account for additional capital needs of the districts.

* And a punt on consolidation

Commissioners agree that consolidation in certain areas of the state is important but that the solution to this problem should not be reached through funding formula reform.

There was also no consensus on mandate relief and private school tax credits.

- Posted by Rich Miller   8 Comments      


Question of the day

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* We talked briefly about this guy on Monday. Here’s WMAQ TV’s take

As the Democratic field for the 2018 gubernatorial election continues to take shape, a little-known candidate from Chicago’s northern suburbs has already thrown his hat in the ring.

Alex Paterakis, a 29-year-old Skokie native, said he decided to run for governor in October as a response to the nation’s increasingly polarized political landscape.

“I was getting sick of how politics were being done, how things were being run, partisan politics being everyone against everyone else with no one actually listening to other people’s opinions,” Paterakis told Ward Room Tuesday.

The political newcomer is campaigning on a progressive platform that includes a minimum wage hike, marijuana legalization, and an agenda to oppose President Donald Trump. Paterakis, who owns a pair of small online retail businesses, hopes his campaign will appeal to middle class Illinoisans.

“I think people are really reflecting the message, which a lot of Democrats have forgotten, which is the middle class,” Paterakis said. “They lost the middle class to Donald Trump.”

Paterakis has just $5,000 in his campaign account, so he makes Ald. Pawar look well-funded.

* From Paterakis’ Facebook page

* The Question: Caption?

PS: I have a ton of errands to run today, so I’m not sure when I’ll be back. It’ll likely be a very light early afternoon around here, so make the most of what you’ve got.

- Posted by Rich Miller   71 Comments      


President says trading social programs for Chicago gang peace is “a great idea”

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* Lynn Sweet

At a meeting Wednesday with members of the African American community, President Donald Trump again talked about Chicago violence saying if city officials don’t take steps,”we’re going to solve the problem for them.”

“Because we’re going to have to do something… What’s happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country,” Trump said.

Trump said violence in the city was ‘totally out of control.” […]

[Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor who campaigned for Trump] said he was talking to members of “top gangs” in Chicago – he did not identify who – who wanted a “sit down” to discuss how to “get that body count down” in return for “social programs.”

“It’s a great idea,” Trump said about a possible meeting involving gang leaders and social programs.

…Adding… Video

- Posted by Rich Miller   59 Comments      


Maybe he’ll propose a real budget this time?

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* With all the talk of the Senate’s grand plan and the attorney general’s legal motion on employee pay, we may be forgetting that the governor’s budget address is just two weeks from today. So, this excerpt from a Tribune story today is worth posting

In 2015, Rauner offered a budget that contained a $2.2 billion hole because of proposed pension savings that the governor eventually acknowledged might not pass constitutional muster. Last year, he offered lawmakers the choice of working with him to cut the budget or letting him do it himself. He did not spell out how he would close a hole of at least $3.5 billion.

- Posted by Rich Miller   15 Comments      


Show ‘em the pain

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* I, for one, believe that we should take the Illinois Policy Institute’s budget plan seriously. For too long, way too many Illinoisans have believed that the undefined “they” could simply cut governmental waste to balance the state’s budget. So, the “Institute,” in some ways, is doing us all a service by showing what will really happen if the budget is balanced without a tax hike, like tossing 600,000 people off Medicaid, or whacking university funding by a billion dollars and forcing school districts to pay a billion dollars a year in higher pension costs, etc.

Amanda Vinicky pursued another angle

A [property tax] freeze, coupled with stripping municipalities of the 9-cents per dollar they’ve received since Illinois first implemented an income tax, would further strip localities of another key funding source. The IPI says it’s taking away a “subsidy,” but head of the Illinois Municipal League Brad Cole says that’s a misnomer.

“For many small communities, it’s the only source of income they have, so it provides for the health, safety and welfare of their residents,” Cole said. “It’s not as simple as saying ‘let’s cut the LGDF (Local Government Distributive Fund).’ I mean, that would abandon the entire state, whether it’s Cairo or Chicago.”

Additionally, the IPI wants to make it harder for units of local government to look to raise taxes in the future, by requiring referenda pass with a two-thirds majority before any hikes. […]

That would be a “heavy burden” and is “overly restrictive,” Cole said.

“What if a water treatment facility doesn’t get expanded, then the community can’t grow, or keep up to date with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) regulation,” he said, as a hypothetical.

Cole needs to up his game, but at least it’s a start. Local reporters ought to call their mayors, school board chairs and university/college presidents to hear what they have to say, as well. And, you know, maybe talk to some people who got into Medicaid because of Obamacare and who would be facing a life without affordable or any health insurance.

People have seen what the impasse has done. But they have to understand that solving this problem is no easy or painless matter.

…Adding… The Center for Tax and Budget Accountability has a new report called “The all-cuts balanced budget for Illinois: 1/6 of K-12 funding gone, and billions in delayed pension costs”

research suggests that these cuts would also have a devastating effect on the state’s economy. Partly, that’s because they would directly lead to thousands of lost jobs, as schools and colleges laid off teachers, janitors, counselors, and other employees. (To get a sense of the magnitude, $200 million in cuts led to 1,400 layoffs in the Chicago Public Schools in 2015; Chicago State University laid off 300 employees to save $24 million in 2016. Scaled up to the full statewide cuts, that would total nearly 20,000 lost jobs as a direct results of cuts in the education sector alone).

But education, in particular, drives Illinois’ economy in ways beyond the people that schools directly employ. In fact, economists have estimated that for each dollar invested in an institute of higher education, $2.286 is generated in the state economy, as students, professors, and other employees patronize local businesses, support families, and contribute to a vital local economy. That means that IPI’s proposed $950 million cut to higher education could result in over $2.17 billion in losses to the state economy.

More broadly, CTBA’s recent report on higher education funding highlighted research showing that over the last generation, investing in residents’ educational attainment has been crucial to robust state economies.

Additionally, copious independent studies have found that the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare has been a net positive for state economies. A study in Kentucky found that Medicaid expansion in that state generated 40,000 jobs; another study found that Medicaid expansion created 31,000 jobs in Colorado. Blending these estimates and adjusting for Illinois’ population, that suggests that IPI’s proposal on Medicaid alone could eliminate more than 95,000 jobs.

* The CTBA also looked at the “Institute’s” pension plan and discovered this

While IPI’s plan costs less in the first few years — in part thanks to artificially lowered state payments from delaying the full implementation of changes to actuarial assumptions — within a decade or so, it actually becomes a net drag on the state budget, and continues to add billions of dollars in additional payments through the 2040s.

Chart

- Posted by Rich Miller   25 Comments      


Durbin and Duckworth urge Rauner to stand against Obamacare repeal as Bustos targeted on issue

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* Press release…

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today urged Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to stand on the side of Illinoisans and oppose repeal of our health care system. Repealing health care without a replacement would have immediate and harmful impacts on hardworking Illinois families – including those with employer based insurance – such as reducing insurance coverage, increasing out-of-pocket costs, reducing the quality of health care coverage, burdening providers, killing jobs and harming Illinois’ economy. They also called for his concrete recommendations on how to improve the health care system for Illinoisans state-wide.

“Independent analyses paint a very grim picture of the health care environment that Illinois would face if Republican ‘repeal without replace’ efforts are successful. For instance, the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA) has expressed concerns that ‘people will not be able to get the care they need; local economies will suffer; and jobs will be lost.’ In our state alone, the IHA estimates that Congressional Republican plans to repeal the ACA without replacing it would result in ‘potential losses of $11.6 billion to $13.1 billion in annual economic activity, which translates to a potential job loss of 84,000 to 95,000 jobs,’” wrote the senators in a letter to Gov. Rauner. “We strongly urge you to reconsider your position towards these destructive Republican plans, and to stand firmly with Illinoisans against efforts to repeal the ACA without an adequate replacement plan in place to protect the coverage gains, affordability, benefits, and consumer protections that Illinoisans currently enjoy. Further, we would welcome your thoughts on how best to improve the ACA for Illinoisans state-wide.”

The full letter is here.

* Sun-Times

Durbin on Monday told the Sun-Times that governors across the country should be standing up against a repeal.

“Governors like [John] Kasich of Ohio are stepping up and saying eliminating Medicaid coverage is a disaster because that is compensation for providers that will go away. What we do know from the Illinois Hospital Association is that many downstate hospitals will be threatened if they lose this Medicaid infusion,” Durbin said. “We also know that when these hospitals in downstate communities start facing closure or they’re going to restrict construction and lay off people with the best paying jobs in town. So it is a devastating impact.”

In a statement regarding the senators’ letter, the Rauner administration on Tuesday noted Durbin was a lead proponent of Obamacare, which they said “resulted in skyrocketing health care costs on millions of Americans.”

“As Senators Durbin and Duckworth well know, our administration has urged Congress to take a thoughtful approach to any new health care changes,” spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said. “As always, the governor will continue to advocate for the best interests of the people of Illinois.”

The senators’ letter also criticized a Rauner administration response to House Republicans earlier this month, saying it failed to provide information about the potential fallout or benefit from appealing the act.

* Meanwhile, from The Hill

A political organization aligned with House GOP leaders unveiled a $1.3 million ad campaign on Tuesday that targets Democrats representing districts won by President Trump to urge support for repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

American Action Network’s campaign includes local ads in a total of 24 districts, as well as national TV ads on CNN and MSNBC. The ads focus on eight Democrats in Trump-country districts and 16 Republicans mostly representing swing seats.

The group’s advertising campaign in support of repealing the healthcare law will total $5.2 million for the month of January.

One of those targeted is Rep. Cheri Bustos.

* Rate the sample ad

- Posted by Rich Miller   6 Comments      


*** UPDATED x2 - HDems, HGOPs offer competing plans *** Face saver on state workers?

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* Not sure yet if this is true, but the word is definitely going around, so heads up…


Yeah, it will most definitely mess with the governor’s messaging if it happens. How can Team Rauner say King Madigan is trying to shut down the government via his daughter’s legal motion in St. Clair County if the House puts this one on the big board?

Not to mention that the Illinois Policy Institute has already proposed doing the exact same thing.

On the other hand, how do lots of House members vote for this bill if it doesn’t include money for social service programs, higher education, etc.? And what does the Senate do? They’ve got their own proposal, after all.

So, possibly more positioning, but probably little actual progress - which is pretty much par for the course in the Illinois House.

*** UPDATE ***  And away we go

Democratic members of House leadership received an email from Speaker Mike Madigan’s office Wednesday morning telling them to expect a bill that would appropriate funds for tens of thousands of employees. It could be voted on next week. […]

With such a bill, however, comes an interesting set of questions for lawmakers with various priorities, including those who would question paying state workers before paying social service providers or funding MAP grants for needy students. That likely means additional items are added to the bill. The proposed legislation would not negate the court battle, which could prove to take months, but would act as a stopgap, giving the Illinois Comptroller authority to pay certain bills on time.

*** UPDATE 2 *** The House Republicans are out with their own proposal…

- State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) filed House Bill 1787 today that would make state workers’ salary payments a continuing appropriation, guaranteeing payment during a budget impasse. This measure would keep workers paid and prevent a government shutdown.

This has become a particularly urgent issue due to Attorney General Lisa Madigan filing a motion in court to end payment to state employees beginning February 28th, 2017. In response, there has been talk of a similar bill that would provide for a short term appropriation for state worker salaries. However, a stop gap appropriation would be a temporary fix and would leave state worker pay vulnerable to future attacks. This proposal is a long-term solution to the problem of state worker pay being held hostage in a larger political fight.

“This legislation will prevent state worker pay from being used as a political pawn. Families across Illinois rely on the vital services provided by our state agencies. Before I arrived in the General Assembly, legislators chose to make their pay a continuing appropriation which guaranteed their pay with or without a budget. However, those legislators did not afford those protections to state employees. This legislation will keep state worker pay out of the political games that are too often played in Springfield.”

If enacted, this legislation would be effective immediately. Bourne previously co-sponsored similar legislation in the 99th General Assembly that was not allowed a committee hearing. Representative Bourne and her colleagues are calling on the House of Representatives to take up this issue as soon as they return to the Capitol next week.

- Posted by Rich Miller   31 Comments      


Put it up for a vote

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* Greg Hinz on the Illinois Policy Institute’s budget proposal

So, what’s in the institute’s secret sauce?

Just a few minor things: slashing the state’s Medicaid rolls by 600,000 people, allowing local governments to declare bankruptcy and impose rather than bargain pay and benefits, keeping $1.75 billion a year in revenue that the state now shares with municipalities for its own needs, and enacting workers’ compensation changes that Springfield Democrats have vigorously resisted.

Among other things.

Piece of cake, right?

Policy Institute chief John Tillman urged reporters not to be “cynical” about the plan, not at a time when the state is losing jobs and residents.

“Politicians have not earned the right to ask Illinoisans for more money,” Tillman said, accompanied by state Reps. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, and Allen Skillicorn, R-Crystal Lake. “Our plan, unlike every other budget plan being discussed, ensures that taxpayers are respected and treated fairly rather than being treated like an ATM.”

The other things include a half billion dollar cut to higher education, which is supposed to “eliminate administrative bloat,” but that could mean the General Assembly would have to take over their spending line by line to enforce something like that.

Higher ed would also be saddled with $450 million in additional pension costs and school districts would be whacked with almost a billion dollars in higher pension costs.

It would also “reform” prevailing wage rules.

* WSIL TV

Next on the proposal is a revised state pension plan. The Illinois Policy Institute says the state could save $1.65 billion next year by offering some self-managed 401K accounts instead.

The plan would also streamline Medicaid spending and reform higher education.

Um, no. The savings outlined by the group come from revising the Edgar ramp and phasing in actuarial savings over a longer period of time. Neither are bad ideas.

Also, they have a big university right down the road from that station and yet they refer to a billion dollars in cuts and added costs a year as “reform.” Maybe check a dictionary.

* Tribune

“Raising taxes will not fix Illinois. We must reform the way Illinois does business,” Illinois Policy Institute CEO John Tillman said. “We must reform the way it actually spends the taxpayers’ money. We must slow the growth of spending to a rate below the growth in revenues. It is that simple. Spending must rise more slowly than revenues. That is the only solution.”

Agreed, but a lot of this plan isn’t about slowing state government growth, it’s about taking state money away from local governments, schools and universities and plowing it back into state coffers.

* Anyway, with all that in mind, check out the Tribune editorial board’s take

Meanwhile, the Illinois Policy Institute, a free-market think tank, released its own budget proposal on Tuesday — a plan that would impose no new taxes. It would alleviate the budget crisis by encouraging state workers to transition to cheaper pension plans; ease collective bargaining restrictions placed on local governments while reducing the revenue they get from the state; cut Medicaid rolls by limiting eligibility to only the most disadvantaged; and provide local property tax relief with a five-year freeze.

Some of the institute’s ideas have seen bipartisan support at the Capitol. But with a Republican governor and a Democrat-controlled legislature, policy differences create a frustrating divide between what is needed and what is doable.

The “Institute” couldn’t have written that editorial better themselves. The Trib makes a radical proposal look so… mild.

But, hey, look on the bright side. Two years in and they’re finally conceding that “doable” is a real life concept. Back in 2015, you may recall, the ivory tower sneered at folks like Jim Edgar who had the audacity to suggest that the governor ought to try cutting a doable deal. The Mother Ship also referred to those who wanted to work out a compromise as the “Surrender Illinois Caucus.”

* Anyway, it would be interesting to see this proposal put into bill form. Let’s hear from the mayors, the university presidents, the school superintendents and the nursing home residents who rely on Medicaid, among others. And then let’s hear the sponsors and proponents defend it during committee hearings and floor debate. That’s what democracy looks like, not a press conference with a couple of legislators and a snazzy packet.

- Posted by Rich Miller   33 Comments      


The whims of CEOs

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

* Nick Vlahos in the Peoria Journal Star

Much of Caterpillar’s relocation rationale revolves around better international transportation options in Chicago. That’s a bit of a red herring. It can take as long to drive from, say, Naperville to O’Hare International Airport as it can to fly there from Peoria. And Caterpillar can and has use private aircraft to fly from Peoria to anywhere on earth.

Perhaps Caterpillar’s seventh floor is leaving Peoria for a more simple, personal reason, at least in part: [Cat CEO Jim Umpleby] and other executives want to live somewhere else.

Granted, we are speculating. But after talks with plenty of well-connected people the past few days, we believe this theory deserves at least some consideration.

Umpleby is a Caterpillar veteran, with more than 30 years of service. But it appears little of that time has been spent at a Peoria base.

The Chicago-area native worked for Caterpillar all over the country and world, including Malaysia, San Diego and Singapore. How you gonna keep them down on the farm after they’ve seen Kuala Lumpur?

Such personal-preference moves might not be unprecedented. In 2015, ConAgra Foods announced it was moving its world headquarters from Omaha, Neb., to Chicago. The new ConAgra CEO was residing in the Chicago suburbs.

Some commenters here made many of those same points yesterday.

Thoughts?

- Posted by Rich Miller   68 Comments      


PREVIOUS POSTS »
* Fitch downgrades Illinois over "unprecedented failure of the state to enact a full budget for two consecutive years"
* School funding commission produces "framework," leaves lots of questions
* Question of the day
* President says trading social programs for Chicago gang peace is "a great idea"
* Maybe he'll propose a real budget this time?
* Show 'em the pain
* Durbin and Duckworth urge Rauner to stand against Obamacare repeal as Bustos targeted on issue
* *** UPDATED x2 - HDems, HGOPs offer competing plans *** Face saver on state workers?
* Put it up for a vote
* The whims of CEOs
* Yesterday's blog posts

Support CapitolFax.com
Visit our advertisers...

...............

...............

...............

...............

...............
<


Search This Blog...

Search the 98th General Assembly By Bill Number
(example: HB0001)

Search the 98th General Assembly By Keyword

  
* Samsung Gear S3 Classic review: A great smartwatch if you use a Samsung phone
* CapGenius’ caption keyboard for iPhone ups your social media game
* Benchmark cheating resurfaces with OnePlus and Meizu caught in the crosshairs
* Snapchat Testing 'Smarter Lenses' That Can Identify and Interact With Real-World Objects
* Facebook is apparently testing a somewhat creepy ‘Discover People’ mobile feature
* iPhone 7 sales helped Apple reclaim the top spot in the global smartphone market
* Reserve raises another $10M and plans new software for restaurants
Powered by Feed Informer

* Anderson a key part of White Sox rebuild
* Moncada packs some of top tools among prospects
* Truck Day: White Sox haul gear to Arizona
* Giolito going 'back to basics' for more spin
* Davidson reaching 'higher potential' with swing fix
* Ballpark tours offer experiences of a lifetime
* Renteria dishes ceviche with Top Chef star
Powered by Feed Informer

...............


Main Menu
Home
Illinois
YouTube
Pundit rankings
Obama
Subscriber Content
Durbin
Burris
Blagojevich Trial
Advertising
Updated Posts
Polls

Archives
February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015
September 2015
August 2015
July 2015
June 2015
May 2015
April 2015
March 2015
February 2015
January 2015
December 2014
November 2014
October 2014
September 2014
August 2014
July 2014
June 2014
May 2014
April 2014
March 2014
February 2014
January 2014
December 2013
November 2013
October 2013
September 2013
August 2013
July 2013
June 2013
May 2013
April 2013
March 2013
February 2013
January 2013
December 2012
November 2012
October 2012
September 2012
August 2012
July 2012
June 2012
May 2012
April 2012
March 2012
February 2012
January 2012
December 2011
November 2011
October 2011
September 2011
August 2011
July 2011
June 2011
May 2011
April 2011
March 2011
February 2011
January 2011
December 2010
November 2010
October 2010
September 2010
August 2010
July 2010
June 2010
May 2010
April 2010
March 2010
February 2010
January 2010
December 2009
November 2009
October 2009
September 2009
August 2009
July 2009
June 2009
May 2009
April 2009
March 2009
February 2009
January 2009
December 2008
November 2008
October 2008
September 2008
August 2008
July 2008
June 2008
May 2008
April 2008
March 2008
February 2008
January 2008
December 2007
November 2007
October 2007
September 2007
August 2007
July 2007
June 2007
May 2007
April 2007
March 2007
February 2007
January 2007
December 2006
November 2006
October 2006
September 2006
August 2006
July 2006
June 2006
May 2006
April 2006
March 2006
February 2006
January 2006
December 2005
April 2005
March 2005
February 2005
January 2005
December 2004
November 2004
October 2004

Blog*Spot Archives
November 2005
October 2005
September 2005
August 2005
July 2005
June 2005
May 2005

Syndication

RSS Feed 2.0
Comments RSS 2.0
WordPress

Loading


* Feds Reimburse $4M For Quincy Veterans Home Wat.....
* Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy, Illinois veteran.....
* IL Dept. of Veterans Affairs reimbursed for fun.....
* Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy veterans home wat.....
* Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy veterans home wat.....
* Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy veterans home wat.....
* Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy veterans home wat.....
* Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy veterans home wat.....
Powered by Feed Informer


* Willis Tower in Chicago prepares for a $500M face-lift
* Volunteer firefighter's wife, 2 children killed in blaze
* Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy veterans home water system
* Police: Case of dog shot, hung from bridge has gone cold
* Chicago police unveil new high-tech crime fighting effort
* Obstruction charges dropped in Illinois boy's shooting death
* Search for missing man's remains in Joliet unsuccessful
* Judge: 2nd wife can testify about abuse in Lovelace trial
* Commission due to recommend Illinois school funding fix
* EXCHANGE: Sunday school teacher proves faith by way he lives
Powered by Feed Informer

* Trump's interim U.S. attorney general formerly from Carlinville
* Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement
* Former Carlinville resident now interim U.S. attorney general
* Rauner administration alleges misinformation in AFSCME voting
* Illinois Policy Institute offers budget solution that promises not to raise taxes
* Proposed laws aim to reform Illinois group homes
* Q&A: AFSCME starts vote on authorizing state employee strike
* Illinois universities decry travel ban
* AFSCME starts vote on authorizing state employee strike
* AFSCME holding vote on whether to authorize state employee strike
Powered by Feed Informer

* Could Chicago's CCC Info Services fetch $3 billion?
* ArrowStream sold to private-equity firm
* Great events for the dog days of winter
Powered by Feed Informer


* A burbot? Yes, a burbot: Another kind of Fish of the Week
* Tillers confirmed Secretary of State: Durbin, Duckworth vote no
* Tamron Hall quits NBC ahead of Megyn Kelly’s arrival at ‘Today’
* 2-year-old among 3 hurt in Morton Grove hit-and-run crash
* Woman suffers graze wound in West Pullman shooting
* Ask the Doctors: PSA test may do more harm than good
* Butler’s mistrust of the front office runs deeper than a contract
* Police: Gurnee woman had sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy
* 26-year-old man shot in Austin
* Rick Simon says he has ‘no connection’ to Jackson divorce case
Powered by Feed Informer


* National signing day updates from Notre Dame, Northwestern, Illinois, Northern Illinois
* 2 Lake Zurich High students sue district over alleged hazing, bullying
* 'Superior Donuts' review: CBS sitcom adapted from Tracy Letts' play has a few holes
* Trump tells GOP Senate leader to 'go nuclear' if Dems block Supreme Court pick
* Trump criticizes 'fake news' as he marks African American History Month
* Big Ten recruiting: Analysts chime in on who ruled the conference
* Scientist cracks mystery of the frog's powerful tongue. It's called spit.
* Wayne Brady in 'Hamilton' is a very interesting 'work in progress'
* Cubs acquire pitcher Eddie Butler, exchange international bonus slots with Rockies
* Blues fire coach Ken Hitchcock, promote Mike Yeo
Powered by Feed Informer


The widget AQL4JYGHIY powered by Feed Informer does not exist.


* Trump's interim U.S. attorney general formerly from Carlinville
* Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement
* Guest Column: February is Children’s Dental Health Month
* Michael Gerson: A picture of American shame
* Guest Column: On the Muslim ban, being white trumps being Christian
* E.J. Dionne: Shutting up is not an option
* Our View: Help build a stronger Springfield by volunteering
* Former Carlinville resident now interim U.S. attorney general
* Rauner administration alleges misinformation in AFSCME voting
* Illinois Policy Institute offers budget solution that promises not to raise taxes
Powered by Feed Informer


* LIVE! Lovie signs his first class
* The Health Reporter Is In: Feb. 2, 2017
* State of the Standoff: Budget stalemate leaves some universities 'running on fumes'
* Baked unveils its concert space in the East Village
* Abbey Ridge Brewery owners survey damage after Pomona business destroyed by fire
* Tardy payments in whistleblower case boosts Chicago State's costs
* Noon update: Weather past, present and future
* Chestnut to expand campus, services
* Bettendorf High to honor graduates in law enforcement
* 02-01-17 Penny for Your Thoughts
Powered by Feed Informer


* Stars get goalie Peters from Coyotes in prospects-heavy deal
* Senate confirms Rex Tillerson to become secretary of state
* Miami's new quarterback will have plenty of receiver talent
* Ex-cheerleader sues NFL over low wages
* IS using drones, other innovating tactics with deadly effect
Powered by Feed Informer

* House lawmakers overcome hurdle on key tra...
* Rodney Davis talks funding with Bloomingto...
* The agency that fought Illiana gets a new ...
* Rep. Dold takes educational cruise down Ch...
* Lawmakers decry high turnover rate of VA h...
* CBD Oil, and politics
* Simon considering state Senate bid
* Killer Congressman Tom MacArthur trying to...
* Shutdown? State may not notice
* Rep. Bob Dold
Powered by Feed Informer

* Tillers confirmed Secretary of State: Durb......
* Here's where Durbin, Duckworth stand on Go......
* What To Make Of Dick Durbin's Statement On......
* Durbin Forgets He Once Voted to Confirm Go......
Powered by Feed Informer

* Campaign volunteer testifies at Colonies t......
* Campaign volunteer testifies at Colonies t......
Powered by Feed Informer

* Six Illinois Organizations Certified as Best Christian Workplaces for 2017
* National right-to-work law introduced in Congress Wednesday
* More photos from Public Policy Meetings
* Grace period registration and voting begins for Illinois primaries
* Di Leo: The Vetting Process, from Legitimate Tool to Impossible Dream
* Wheaton Middle School staff meet students with pro-refugee signs
* The junta is hoping for protest fatigue.
* Tony at the Red Line Tap.
* With 15 other Democrats, AG Madigan condemns Trump Executive Order
* Poll: 49 percent support Trump's immigration ban, 41 percent oppose
Powered by Feed Informer


* Governor Rauner’s Illinois School Funding Reform Commission Reaches Bipartisan Framework for School Funding Formula
* Illinois Department of Insurance Levies $560,000 Civil Forfeiture Against California-Based Zenefits - Illinois becomes the 17th state to reach settlement with company for alleged insurance code violations
* IDPH Faith-Based Million Hearts® Initiative - February is American Heart Month
* Call the Right Play for the Super Bowl - Don’t drive if you will be drinking alcohol
* Governor Announces IDVA receives $4.173 M Federal Funding
Powered by Feed Informer




      Hosted by MCS SUBSCRIBE to Capitol Fax Advertise Here Mobile Version Contact Rich Miller